Hold Up...Are Toni and Tamar Braxton Beefing Again?!? Here's the Tea

Toni and Tamar Braxton may be famous siblings, but their sisterhood isn’t exempt from going through typical familial issues. Unfortunately for them, due to their status as public figures, whenever they have their issues, it tends to take center stage on social media.

And that’s exactly what happened on Monday when the two’s online behavior caught the attention of fans and sparked speculation of a brewing beef. Things all started when Toni tried to post a special birthday shoutout to her sister on social media, but quickly realized she was blocked from her page on Instagram. In an attempt to make her sister alert of that, Toni took to her own page to post a vague video in honor of Tamar’s birthday and captioned in the post:

“Wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you, but I’m blocked, again?? Anyway, happy birthday Tay!.”

Before people could even blink, Tamar clapped back at her sister in the comments section and alleged she was trying to paint a false narrative, writing back in her reply: “Or you could have called...#gaslighting.”

Tamar later posted screenshots of text message thread between her and her sister in her Instagram story that showed them trying to pinpoint which city the other was located in just a one day prior.

“Y’all gone stop playing with me...it’s my birthday. I’m celebrating with my friends and not bothering a soul!!” she said. “You did it to be mean like we don’t talk. Happy Birthday to me anyway, love u too.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time to two famous sisters have gotten into it on a public forum. Their fractured family dynamic was put on full display back in 2011 thanks to their popular show, “Braxton Family Values.” While the show ended in 2020, they (and all their drama) would return back to our television screens in August 2024 for their new series on WeTV, “The Braxtons.” The show is set to return for a second season soon.

As news about their shady exchange made its way across the internet, fans took the time to share their two cents on the matter.

“Seeing Tamar and Toni Braxton exchange when they have lost their sister hurts my heart. Whatever it is, please figure it out,” wrote one user on X/Twitter, referring to the death of the two’s other sister Traci back in 2022.

“Living legend Toni THE Braxton and #tamarbraxton beefing is where I draw the line! I’m about to start screaming “fix it” like Janet Jackson at the end of Why Did I Get Married Too?” said another.

Added one other user, “Tamar done blocked Toni Braxton, Towanda ain’t asked Tamar to be in her wedding...just a whole lot of foolishness and mess going on.”