High School Basketball Announcer Who Hurled N-Word at Players and Blamed Diabetes is All White People Who Hate Athletes Who Kneel

By now, many of you have heard about the high school basketball game announcer in Oklahoma who definitely wishes Klan-sketball was a thing. A lot of people are upset at 44-year-old Matt Rowan for referring to members of the Norman High School girls basketball team who kneeled during the national anthem as “fucking niggers,” but I’d like to commend him for one thing: He perfectly represents all white people who have a problem with athletes who kneel.

First, let’s get into what all was said by Klanny McI-wish-nets-were-nooses during the quarterfinal game Thursday between the Norman players and the Midwest City players in Sapulpa, Okla.

From T he Oklahoman:

Matt Rowan, the owner and operator of the streaming service OSPN, told The Oklahoman he was the person who made the racially insensitive remarks. A live microphone caught him making racist comments after members of the Norman girls basketball team kneeled for the national anthem. Rowan, while broadcasting on the NFHS Network, can be heard saying, “They’re kneeling? (Expletive) (racial slur). I hope Norman get their ass kicked. (Expletive) them. I hope they lose... “They’re going to kneel like that? Hell no.”

Spoiler alert: Norman High School did not lose.

Before we come down too hard on the NBA (No Blackies Allowed) announcer, it’s worth mentioning that Rowan does suffer from a rare case of diabetes in which the spiking of blood pressure causes a person to upchuck the spirit of Tom Metzger and start speaking in tongues—tongues that say “nigger” a lot.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” Rowan wrote in a statement, the Oklahoman reports. “While not excusing my remarks”—(he said just before explicitly excusing his remarks)— “it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

Suffice it to say, there is no diabetes type that implants racial slurs into a person’s heart that weren’t already there. And it’s not like he went full Cosmo KKK-Kramer over something random while he was “disoriented”—he went there over a simple symbolic show of anti-racism solidarity. This brings me back to my earlier point: Rowan is all white conservatives.

Let’s be very honest about something: Kneeling during the national anthem is the most non-intrusive form of silent protest there is. An athlete taking a knee has never in the history of ever-dom stopped anyone from being able to listen to that boring-ass song that doesn’t slap no matter who sings it. (A lot of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson fans are going to want to come for me on that one. I said what I said, though.)

The conservative narrative used to be that protests on behalf of Black lives were fine as long as they were peaceful and people weren’t blocking traffic and shit. Well, it gets no more peaceful and non-traffic-blockery than people kneeling in silence while on the sidelines. So, obviously, it’s not the kneeling that is the problem, it’s what kneeling stands for.

White conservatives—even those like Rowan who is LITERALLY STILL CALLING US NIGGERS—want desperately to believe we’re living in a post-racial America where demonstrations like these aren’t needed especially when they interrupt their precious sports watching (which they definitely don’t). These people are their own examples of American racism, but their game isn’t to reckon with that, it’s to silence any and all discussion around it.

So they might shout “YOU’RE DISRESPECTING THE TROOPS”—a sentiment that is easily debunked through the fact that many military members support kneeling including the whole-ass veteran who suggested it to Colin Kaepernick in the first place—but what they’re really shouting is, “fucking niggers.”

Anyway, according to TMZ Sports, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association—which is responsible for contracting announcers for school games—announced that the broadcast crew, including Dukey McHate-these-knee-groes, has been pulled from the remainder of the tournament while the incident is being investigated.

And apparently, Rowan’s bigoted blood sugar stopped spiking long enough for him to tell TMZ that he is “absolutely speechless for my rhetoric,” and that he does not “want to hide behind diabetes.”

“I want to take ownership of my actions,” he said. “Never my intention to hurt anyone. I am sickened by what I said. I am so sorry for what I said.”

Sure Klan...I mean, Jan.