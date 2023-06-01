One of the best ways to give your home a fresh look is with new furniture and accessories. But depending on where you shop, the cost of those pieces can add up quickly, leaving you with little left in your budget to spare.

If you’ve got high-end taste but don’t have the budget to match, we’ve rounded up great dupes for some of the bestselling pieces at stores like Lulu and Georgia and Joss & Main that let you redo your home on a budget. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone you got your stuff for a steal!