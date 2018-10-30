Whether seen or unseen, black women have always had a hand in the American political system.

“For over four decades we four colored girls have been eye witnesses to American history. History which we helped make,” said Donna Brazile, the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee.

The colored girls—Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Rev. Leah Daughtry and Minyon Moore—have played critical roles, as chiefs of staff to prominent politicians and the CEO of the Democratic National Convention committees.



Indeed these women are history makers. Together they helped in the election of Barack Obama, the first black president of the United States, and the nomination of the first woman to any major political party—Hillary Clinton.

What they share is a love for their people—black people—and a desire to see us at the front of the political arena. Now these women are telling their stories to the world.

