Somehow former football player and Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is still convincing folks that he’s the man for the job. On April 19, Walker received an endorsement from anti-abortion organization National Right to Life. In a statement, National Right to Life President Carol Tobias expressed confidence that the Heisman Trophy winner will be the best person to represent pro-life interests in Congress. “National Right to Life is pleased to endorse Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate,” she said.



Leading the Pack

Here at The Root, we told white people that Walker is one of the Republicans they can keep. But despite skipping out on debates, lying about his education and a series of WTF interview moments, somehow this dude is still managing to poll ahead of his opponents. A recent Emerson College poll showed Walker with 57 percent of the vote in the Republican primary. Gary Black is in a distant second place with 13 percent. If he wins the Republican primary, Walker will face the incumbent, Democratic Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock. Warnock, Georgia’s first Black senator, is running to keep his seat after winning a special election in 2020. The same Emerson poll shows Walker with a slight 49 to 45 percent edge over Rev. Warnock.

The Trump Effect

Walker’s baffling popularity may have something to do with the endorsement he received from former President Donald Trump. “Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies ‘America First’ and the winning spirit of Georgia. Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets,” Trump said in a statement.

In her statement, Tobias noted that Walker opposes the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill which legally protects a person’s right to access abortion care throughout the country. Sen. Warnock was a co-sponsor of the bill. “Georgia deserves a pro-life senator like Herschel Walker who is committed to building a culture of life,” said Tobias. “Walker’s stance for life stands in stark contrast to the out-of-touch record of Warnock who supports abortion for any reason until birth.”

The Georgia GOP Senate primary will take place on May 24.