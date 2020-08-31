Herman Cain Tweets the Coronavirus Is Not That Deadly, Weeks After Dying From the Disease Caused by the Coronavirus

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

I don’t know who is running Herman Cain’s account but if it is Herman Cain’s ghost I’m going to need him to go after the Republicans who didn’t even bother to mention his name during the Republican National Convention. It’s almost as if Cain never really left since Republicans didn’t seem to give a shit and he’s still tweeting.



A now-deleted tweet claimed that the coronavirus is “not as deadly” as “mainstream media” made it out to be. Ummm, ask Herman Cain about that shit considering the former presidential candidate and CEO of Godfather Pizza died of...wait for it...keep waiting...waiting…THE CORONAVIRUS.

Cain died July 30 from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, just weeks after not wearing a face condom to Trump’s Tulsa rally. The deleted tweet linked to an article from some bullshit site called the Western Journal, which the New York Times found was really just a conservative news site that uses fake science in its medical claims.



The Daily Beast notes that “Twitter users have questioned the ethics of Cain’s account still bearing its blue ‘verified’ checkmark , which the social-media platform uses to signify ‘that an account of public interest is authentic.’”



Twitter claims that Cain’s account, which is now being run by the Cain Gang, is not in violation of Twitter’s rules because the avatar notes who is running the account. I just wish that instead of trying to come after COVID-19, Cain’s posthumous Twitter ramblings went after all of the Republicans who wouldn’t even say his name.



Not even in his death….from COVID-19.