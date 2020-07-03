Photo : Rick Diamond ( Getty Images )

Former long-shot presidential candidate and Tea Party darling Herman Cain is now in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, just a little over a week after he attended a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma when coronavirus cases there had spiked to their highest numbers since the start of the pandemic.



The 73-year-old Black Republican’s condition was revealed in a statement on his Twitter page on Thursday, which said Cain tested positive for coronavirus last week and was hospitalized in Atlanta on Wednesday after developing serious symptoms.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus,” added the statement. “Please join with us in praying for Mr. Cain.”

I’m sorry, but I cannot in good faith utter any prayers for this man’s wellbeing when he clearly gives no shits about the health of those around him. Consider the evidence.

This was Cain a week before testing positive for COVID-19:



While the statement his team put out is correct in that there is no way to know how or where Cain contracted the disease, it’s also fair to say there is no way to know how many people he may have infected with coronavirus due to his eagerness to be an irresponsible lackey for Donald Trump.



The other reason I’m not praying for Cain? This motherfucker is not sorry!!!!

Here’s what he posted on Twitter on July 1, the same day his own symptoms forced him to be hospitalized:

If this isn’t evidence that Cain is a selfish man who doesn’t care about the health of others, then I don’t know what is.

It’s also no wonder that he coincidentally turned up with COVID-19 after attending the soup bowl of sickness that was the MAGA rally in Tulsa the day after Juneteenth celebrations.



As the Washington Post reports, workers at the event say they were instructed by the Trump campaign to remove stickers that had been placed on seats in the venue as part of social dis tancing measures to keep people safe.

Is licking Trump’s anus really worth dying for? Herman Cain seems to think so.