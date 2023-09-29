Here's Why Offset Just Became the Internet's Favorite Person

Rapper Offset, one-third of the hip-hop trio Migos, may not have always held the spotlight when it came to the group’s success, but all eyes are on him now thanks to a new interview with Bobbi Althoff.

For those who may not be aware, Althoff is the latest TikToker who’s gained fame for her intentionally awkward and dry as hell podcast i nterviews (which many say bite off the interview style of popular YouTuber Funny Marco, but I digress ). Previous guests of Althoff’s have includd Lil Yachty and Drake, but it’s her most recent interview with Offset that has people singing his praises for turning the entire conversation on its head with his magnetism, quick-wit and downright hilarious personality. And as such he’s become the talk of the internet—and for me personally—my favorite Migos rapper now.

But if you don’t have an hour to spare to watch the entire exchange, I’ve highlighted five parts that will hopefully show you why this man needs to be on my TV not now, but right now:

“How Many Tattoos Do You Have?”

Barely five minutes into the interview, Offset lobs his first quick-wit arrow of the day. When asked by Althoff is he had tattoos and if he could explain them, the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper starts by showing off the tat of the late Virgil Abloh on his shin. Afterwards, he explains that he has all of his kids’ faces tatted on the back of his legs, to which Althoff questions: “W hy on the back of your leg? Why didn’t you put them on the front?”

Offset’s answer? “Because I got they back” with a comical finger point. “You thought you had me, but you didn’t.”

The Really Good Podcast | Offset: “Let’s not flex for the gram”

“You Don’t Let Liars Finish Sentences”

Nearly 10 minutes into their talk, Offset proposes that the two of them take a shot together. When Althoff turns it down, he informs her that it’s rude to turn down a shot before she tells him that she’s not drinking because she’s currently breastfeeding her children. That excuse would have stuck if not for Set’s keen eye, which he then spotted a glass of wine on the table in front of them.

“I watched you take a drink, are you lying to the people?” he questioned. “Prior to the interview. You forgot? There’s a cup on the table that’s not water.”

“I had a sip of it,” Althoff admits.

“So, you’re a liar? You’re a liar,” Offset responded.

When Althoff tried to get him to stop talking so she could try to explain herself, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper quipped: “No, you don’t let liars finish the sentence.”

“I Couldn’t Even Google You”

Still barely under the 10-minute mark, Offset questioned what Althoff did for a living and why she wanted to interview him. In an attempt to be funny, she claimed that she didn’t and that his team was the one who reached out to hers.

“Don’t cap. Let’s not cap about that, let’s not flex for the ‘Gram. Uh-oh, C-A-P. Flag on the play,” Offset responded.

When a confused Althoff succumbed and offered that her team could have reached out to his but that she still had to Google who he was, the “T-Shirt” rapper hit her with fire: “They had to show me who Bobbi was. I thought they was talking about Bobby Boucher [from Adam Sandler’s Waterboy]. I had to go on TikTok, I couldn’t even Google you. I had to go TikTok search, I couldn’t Google you. Google’s not there yet, you’re not there yet. But you’ll be there.”

“You Put That Together, It’s Just Not All the Way Together”

When the topic of conversation turned to fashion with Althoff questioning why he had on boots and a leather jacket on a very hot day, Offset flipped it back on her and wanted to know why she had on a “2000s tank” with an open white button-up shirt.

After Althoff claimed that she wasn’t as much into fashion like he was, Set countered: “If that was the case then you would’ve came out here with a big- ass hoodie on and some sweatpants. You put that together...it’s just not all the way together. But I could get it together.”

Althoff then took that as an opportunity to get style tips from him, particularly curious about what he’d do different with the outfit she was currently wearing and well..just watch and laugh for yourself:

“You Need a Little Bit of Seasoning, You’re Like a Plain Piece of Chicken”

Towards the end of their interview, when its clear Set has about had enough of her dry interviewing skills, the “We Set the Trends” rapper said:

“You need a little bit of seasoning. You ain’t got no seasoning, you like a plain piece of chicken on the thing, you pull it off, and then you serve the dish. You need some motherfucking seasoning, man. Damn! I’m try to get you the play, you lost in the sauce. You ain’t shaking my hand, we trying to get you to $25 million, you know what I’m saying”

When Althoff tries (and fails) to dismiss the Atlanta native rapper, he changes his tune and sarcastically calls her the “greatest interviewer of 2023" and attempts to shake her hand again. Once she obliges, he goes for the jugular again in what’s arguably the most hilarious moment of the entire interview:

I hate that I was today-years-old when I realized how much of a comedic gem Offset was but I’m glad I did. Somebody give him and Cardi B a show NOW, I’d pay top dollar to see them go back and forth on a daily basis.