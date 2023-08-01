Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Entertainment

Here's Why Ice Cube Says He Was Snubbed by The View, Oprah Over the Years

The rapper is continuing to air out his grievances with those he feels have moved shiesty over the years.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Ice Cube is continuing to speak his truth when it comes to various political and social matters, this time alleging that The View and Oprah snubbed him over the years for his controversial opinions.

Watch
Nikole Hannah-Jones On The Importance of Oprah Producing Hulu's 1619 Project | Securing the Bag: Part 4
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Journalist Deborah Roberts On New Book "Lessons Learned and Cherished" | Securing the Bag: Part 4
June 8, 2023
Oprah & Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week
April 21, 2023

During his interview with Tucker Carlson—yes, that Tucker Carlson—the N.W.A. rapper revealed that he tried to go on The View but his views weren’t embraced by the bevy of hosts.

Advertisement

“I tried to go on The View. They didn’t have me on The View,” Cube said. “A few of the hosts just really didn’t like where I was coming from. That’s what I was told by the producers. I don’t know if it was the producers was just copping out and using some of the hosts to have me not explain myself. I’ve been on there before. It’s just when I’ve become an independent thinker. I don’t follow their brand of politics I guess.”

As far as Oprah goes, the Are We There Yet? actor explained that he was uninvited on more than one occasion during her talk show years for unknown reasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I don’t know that it is. You know, I had a movie called Barbershop that I wasn’t invited to participate with the cast [on Oprah’s show],” he alleged. “I produced a show called Black White. It was a very controversial show and once again [Oprah] had the whole cast on and I wasn’t invited. So I don’t know what that’s really about. I really don’t know [why]. That’s something that I would love to find out.”