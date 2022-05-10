While much has been seen and reported when it comes to comedian Dave Chapelle’s recent sets at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, as a part of the inaugural Netflix Is A Joke festival, fans and followers might be disappointed to find out that footage of that night won’t be coming to the streaming platform any time soon.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix confirmed that Chappelle’s sets weren’t being recorded for a special and consequently won’t be released via the streamer. THR did note, however, that the comedian had his own film crew present (as most comedians do when performing brand new material) so the releasing of those performances will be left up to the comedian’s team and not Netflix.

But apparently, all hope is not lost! Though Chappelle’s set is one of the biggest to come out of the 288 show fest, other performances have gotten their release date and will hit the streamer in the next two months. Some of those include:

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up: “An evening to celebrate some of the greatest stand-ups of all time who are no longer with us. John Mulaney honors Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle honors Richard Pryor, Chelsea Handler honors Joan Rivers and Jon Stewart honors George Carlin.” Coming May 19 .

. Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, “The largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics.” Coming June 9.

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special: “An original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary Black comedians performing at the festival.” Coming June 16.

Best of the Festival, A series of “highlights from throughout the 11-day event.” Coming June 23.

For the full list of the specials, visit netflix.com.