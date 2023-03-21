Here's Why Chris Rock Thinks Arresting Donald Trump Will Only 'Make Him More Popular'

The probability of former President Donald Trump getting arrested on Tuesday may be up in the air, but there is one person who doesn’t think it’ll be a good idea: Chris Rock.

Per People, the comedian and actor talked about it over the weekend during he 2023 Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring his friend and fellow comedian Adam Sandler.

“Before we start talking about Adam, to the CNN people: Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock said. “Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac. He’s just going to sell more records. Are you stupid?”

Advertisement

*Deep, heavy, Negro spiritual, bombastic side eye*

I mean, I could see how—in a very convoluted way, I might add—he could attempt to draw this parallel. But we’re literally talking about a man who still believes to this day that the 2020 election was stolen and has committed a plethora of other outrageous and criminal acts. One of these things is not like the other, but I digress.

G/O Media may get a commission 23% off Nestl Cooling Pillow - Queen Size Shredded foam

These adjustable, shredded foam pillows are are gel infused—so you’ll always sleep on the “cold side” of the pillow Buy for $30 at Amazon Advertisement

And in case you thought Chris Rock’s Netflix special Selective Outrage was the last time you’d hear him refer to the now infamous Oscars slap incident, think again. In his speech, Rock also took the time to compare the unfortunate incident to the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi that took place last October.

“Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt. Just me and you, Paul. Just me and you, babe,” he joked.

Advertisement

Look, I get it. A part of what makes comedy so good is how it magnifies the mundane. It’s hyperbole heaven. But I’d be lying if I said some of it, sometimes, is a bit much but not enough at the same time.