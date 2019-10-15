Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
A Word

Here's How the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is Erasing Black Latinxs

Ashley Velez
Filed to:Afro-Latinx
2.7K
27
Save
A WordWe’d like to have A Word with you. In The Root’s op-ed video series, thought leaders across various disciplines give their perspectives on the important issues you should know about.
PrevNextView All

When Dominican-American poet Melania-Luisa Marte began writing a poem about what it means to be Afro-Latinx, a simple Google search led her to realize that Afro-Latinx/a/o was not in some of the most commonly used dictionaries. For her, the blatant disregard for the term itself reaffirmed the feelings of erasure that black people of Latin American descent experience daily.

When searching for variations of Afro-Latinx/a/o in the Merriam-Webster dictionary for example, what users will see instead of a definition is, “The word you’ve entered isn’t in the dictionary.” However, terms like “dad joke” and “jeggings” have been added in recent years. Last year, the gender-neutral term for Latino, “Latinx” was added, but both still disregard the racial makeup of Latin America. Marte decided to petition for the inclusion of “Afro-Latina” in the dictionary in 2018, but it has yet to be added.

While Marte still wants all variations of Afro-Latinx/a/o to be added across all dictionaries, she also acknowledges that much like Latinidad in general, the term itself has also been white-washed.

Advertisement

“I’m kind of disappointed with the way the movement has been co-opted and the way that the representation of Afro-Latinidad has become more whitewashed and centering more white passing women and so now I call myself ‘negra,’” she told The Root.

For her and other black people of Latin American descent who are moving away from using any form of “Latinx/a/o,” as an identifier, “negra” cannot be confused or twisted into anything other than what it means: black.

Still, Marte’s not giving up her fight to get Afro-Latinx added to the dictionary.

“How can we truly have change if we’re not even dealing with the small microaggressions that make us feel invisible?”

Advertisement

Watch Marte break it down in the video above.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Black and Indigenous Millennials Are Canceling Latinidad. Here’s Why
Global Blackness and the Legacy of Arturo Schomburg
Dascha Polanco Tells the Story of Dominican-Born Tuskegee Airman, Esteban Hotesse

About the author

Ashley Velez
Ashley Velez

Senior Video Producer by day. Chicken connoisseur by night. Philly jawn always.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement