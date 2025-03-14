Here's How Elon Musk Caused Ayo Edebiri to Get 'Insane Death Threats'

Ayo Edebiri, star of the newly released thriller film “Opus” is revealing the surprising way she got trolled by fanboys of Elon Musk for no apparent reason. And when we tell you why, you’ll more than likely be outraged at the stupidity.

Things all started when Musk reposted a fake news report on X/Twitter of Edebiri replacing Johnny Depp in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise back in February with the caption: “Disney sucks.”

In reminiscing about the moment, Edebiri reposted a screenshot of Musk’s post on Wednesday and revealed that that moment caused her to receive “insane death threats” and “racial slurs.”

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” she said. “LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway.”

In a followup post, Edebiri reposted a screenshot of a message she received from a follower who expressed that the thought of “The Bear” star becoming a part of the franchise wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“It’s not the worst fan casting! I see the vision kinda! You’re licherally Caribbean,” the user wrote.

To which Edebiri hilariously responded: “Wait no DEI but I’ve changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk [I don’t know] lmk [let me know].”

While it may be far-fetched to imagine Edebiri in that franchise, the comedic star can be seen racking up Emmy awards in the FX comedy, “The Bear.” She’ll also be exercising her horror chops in an all-new film entitled “Opus,” which is slated to hit theaters on Friday.

Hopefully that film will spawn a sequel of its own that way Musk and his cronies won’t have anything to latch onto.