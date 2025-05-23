Minute by Minute, n How 5 New Orleans Escaped Inmates Were Found

It looks like we’re down to just five of the 10 escaped inmates still on the loose from a New Orleans jail. The planned escape is the biggest in Louisiana history, and Americans are watching the aftermath play out.

The mayhem first ensued when ten men broke out of Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16. As the investigation into the successful escape plan continues, several jail employees have been arrested and folks online are even placing their best bets for who will be the last inmate to be apprehended.

So far, five of the ten men have been transported to a more secure facility following their recapture, according to reports. But if you haven’t been keeping up with which escapees are still on the run, here’s a full timeline of how each got caught.

Kendell Myles

Kendell Myles, 20, was the first to be taken into custody after escaping from Orleans Parish Justice Center (OPJ) the same day he ran away. Hours after fleeing, he was captured on Instagram live saying “Fresh out of jail. Stop Playing.” And just a few more hours after that, he was apprehended in the French Quarter after a brief foot chase, according to officials.

This isn’t the first time Myles escaped from a jail. Back in 2022, the 20-year-old escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to WWLTV.

Robert Moody

Robert Moody, 21, was caught hours after Myles’ arrest on Friday. He was found in the New Orleans neighborhood of Central City after a caller contacted the Crime Stoppers tip-line, according to FOX 8 New Orleans. By the time police caught up to him, he had a brand new wardrobe, wearing BAPE and Nike brands.

DKenan Dennis

The third escapee was apprehended three hours later around 10 p.m. the same day, according to NOLA.com. DKenan Dennis, 24, was arrested near Chef Menteur Hwy and Dale Street. The next day (May 17), LA State Police announced a $12,000 reward for any information to help find the rest of the inmates.

Gary Price

On Monday (May 19), Gary Price, 21, was arrested by police as the fourth escapee. According to reports, he had been hiding out at a vacant home on Good Drive. “Price will ultimately be transported to a secure state facility outside of the area,” state police said Monday.

Video soon circulated online of Price allegedly sleeping on a bench at a bus stop. Police have not confirmed the identity of the man in the viral video.

Corey Boyd

On Tuesday (May 21), Corey Boyd, 19, became the fifth escapee to be caught. Exclusive video obtained by WDSU showed Boyd’s arrest as he’s standing in an apartment building hallway just two miles from the jail. “The idea that they’re bringing this hell— this fresh hell to your doorstep means that they don’t care,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said of anyone offering help to any of the escapees.

“Someone had to provide that access, and that help... is a crime,” he continued, highlighting that anyone assisting the men will be prosecuted. Cortnie Harris and Corvanntay Baptiste were arrested on felony accessory charges. Police say Harris drove two of the escapees, making multiple stops around New Orleans. Baptiste is accused of helping Boyd get food.

Police are still on the hunt for five inmates (Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate, Derrick Groves and Jermaine Donald). The award has been increased to $20,000.