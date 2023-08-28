Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Movies

Here Are Our Top 3 Favorite Chadwick Boseman Films

2023 marks the the third year since the beloved actor's passing backing on August 28, 2020.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” on February 8, 2018 in London, England.Photo: Gareth Cattermole for Disney (Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” on February 8, 2018 in London, England.Photo: Gareth Cattermole for Disney (Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since the world lost beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.

Watch
Black Hack: Clean the Tub And Save Your Back!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Black Hack: Vaseline Slathering, or What They Now Call "Slugging"
February 15, 2022
Small Town Horror Story: A Woman Abducted In Plain Sight
Saturday 11:13AM

His death rocked those both in and out of Hollywood and life and contributions to the arts will forever be cemented in our hearts and on display for millions as people continue to watch the projects he made before his sad passing. It’s in the vein that it felt it fitting to highlight our top three favorite films of his, starting with...

Advertisement

Black Panther

There’s no denying that the film, all those who participated, and all those who watched Black Panther were in some way touched by Boseman’s role in this film. Not only was it monumental being that he was portraying the first Black superhero in mainstream comics, but the very of nature the actor himself further hoisted the character and the film into an untouchable territory that was both awe-inspiring and hard to duplicate in the sequel film. (Though, to be clear, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a valiant effort and an impeccable film in its own right even with Boseman’s absence.)

Black Panther Teaser Trailer [HD]

Get On Up

This movie is my personal favorite due in large part to the fact that Boseman’s range showed significantly in this film. Not only was he portraying the legendary James Brown in the film, but he also took on the very hefty burden of doing all his own dance moves—no stunt double—and even some of the singing. I don’t know about you, but if somebody told me I’d be playing an entertainment icon (the man literally inspired Michael Jackson for crying out loud)—I’m not too sure my nerves would have let me do my own dancing. Have you seen his moves? Impeccable, just like Boseman’s performance in the film.

Get On Up Official Trailer #2 (2014) - James Brown Biography HD

42

Now of course, we had to include his breakout role as Jackie Robinson on this list. Despite having already made his transition from the theatre world to the small screen three years prior in 2010, it was 42 that made Hollywood wake up to the generational talent that is Boseman. For his performance, he garnered an NAACP Image award and more eyes on him to watch his ascent to actor, artist, and now, our forever king.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Honorable Mention: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. (And if you were wondering, yes, I’m still salty at the Academy for playing us all that year. If you know, you know.)

42 Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Harrison Ford Movie - Jackie Robinson Story HD

We here at The Root continue to send our love and prayers to Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward Boseman and all those who knew and loved him. May his legacy live on both in our hearts and in our world.