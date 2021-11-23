The long wait is over for fans of HBO’s ground-breaking drama Euphoria, as the show is set to return Sunday, Jan. 9, per TVLine.

We also get our first look at season 2 in the teaser, which was tweeted out by the network.

The one minute video starts with Rue enjoying a light-hearted sing along to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” Of course, the fun quickly transitions into the debauchery that made the show famous, or should we say infamous.

When we last saw Euphoria, it was during two Christmas themed specials that emotionally delved into Rue and Jules’ complicated relationship. In two separate episodes, the duo examined the role past trauma played in their lives, with Rue admitting she can’t forgive herself, and Jules reckoning with how her mother’s addiction affects her relationship with Rue.

These two are both dealing with so much, it’s going to be hard for them to find their way to a balanced, healthy friendship.



This show isn’t for everyone. It’s so raw at times it can be tough to get through. However, it’s really good, and features some of Zendaya’s best work.

In fact, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the first season.

Euphoria was lauded for its depiction of Rue’s struggle with addiction, but also received the usual criticism for showing teenagers living wild lives.



If you watch a teen drama on HBO, what kind of show do you think you’re getting?

Considering how unpredictable season 1 was, we have absolutely no idea what to expect from Euphoria season 2. We do know that Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights), Dominic Fike and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (BMF) are set to join the cast.

Next up for Zendaya is her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters Dec. 17. She can also be seen as Chani in Dune, with a sequel already in the works.

For those looking to catch up, Euphoria is available on HBO Max, with season 2 premiering Sunday, Jan. 9 on HBO.