HBCU Grad Student Saves an 8-Year-Old From Being Kidnapped

It’s not every day that one does something that both labels them a hero and gets them free breakfast. That’s exactly what happened with a North Carolina A&T graduate student.



Fox 8 reports that Cody Byrd, a graduate student studying computer science, stopped Timothy Fry from attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old at a Biscuitville restaurant. Heather Owen, mother of the child, told reporters her child always has to go the bathroom when they get their food. She noticed that Fry was intensely staring at her daughter, Madeline, as she went to the bathroom. Fry got up to go the bathroom as Madeline went. Seeing what was happening, Byrd went around the corner. Byrd would later say:

“It’s the kind of vibe he was putting off. The fact that when I came in, he was just staring at the girl, and he was just so focused on her. And then once he got up to go to the bathroom right out there (where) she went, that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, I’m already not feeling right about this.’”

Sure enough, as soon as Madeline left the restroom Fry attempted to snatch her. Byrd managed to intervene and Madeline ran to her mom. Byrd managed to get a picture of the attempted kidnapper and his truck as he fled. Doing so led to Fry being arrested within hours of leaving the scene.

As a result of his efforts, Biscuitville has awarded Byrd a year of free breakfast. It is always nice when stories like these have a wholesome ending. In a week where child endangerment has been rather prevalent, it’s just a bit of relief to see at least one instance of it being prevented.

Salute to Cody Byrd, I hope those biscuits hit right.