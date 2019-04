You got ____ money?



What you __ gon’ ___.

I’m not one of your ___ friends.

If you successfully filled in the blanks above, there’s a pretty good chance you were raised by a black parent. The Root spoke with the cast of Little and played Black Ass Game: Growing Up Black Edition. Put your own skills to the test and see how you match up by checking out the video above.

And if you don’t do so well, you better not cry before I __ you ___ to __ about.