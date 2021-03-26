Have a Quick Adventure in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Image : PlayStation Studios

What up folks! It’s that time of the week where I scour the virtual marketplaces in order to find you some fun that won’t break the bank. It’s a varied list this week, with some games you can beat over a weekend, and some others that’ll keep you occupied for a minute. So with that out of the way, let’s talk about video games!

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, $12.99 (PlayStation)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy acts as a fun little side adventure to the main Uncharted series. The game stars series favorites Chloe Frazier and Nadine Ross as they join forces in India to find an ancient treasure amidst a civil war. It’s a fun little adventure, giving you that classic Uncharted blend of enjoyable platforming, fun storytelling, and over-the-top action sequences, in a package you can easily beat over the course of the weekend.



The change of pace from series stalwart Nathan Drake winds up being a really fun choice, and while I know Nathan Drake’s story is done, I hope we see another Uncharted adventure in the vein of Lost Legacy on the PS5.



FarCry 4 & FarCry: Primal, $19.99 (PlayStation)

I’ve written about FarCry 4 before. To put it plainly: it’s a banger. Today I want to talk about FarCry: Primal, which flew under-the-radar when it initially released in 2016. I picked up the game a few years ago during a sale and I really, really dug it. It’s set in the prehistoric era, so the game makes some choices.



For one, when it comes to weapons you’re working with clubs, spears, and a bow-and-arrow. Second, the characters all speak in an ancient dialect so the story is all in subtitles. By stripping back so much of what we’ve come to expect in a first-person, open-world game, FarCry: Primal winds up being a really weird, but always interesting take on the genre.



20 bucks is about what I paid for the game and I felt I got more than my money’s worth. Besides, if the prehistoric stylings don’t do it for you, at least you still get a banger of a FarCry game bundled in.

Nier: Automata, (Xbox Game Pass)

If you’re into action-role playing games that’ll effect you on an emotional level while also being a whole mind-fuck, have I got a game for you. The game puts you in control of 2B, a soldier charged with eliminating a robot threat. The story takes many unexpected turns, and the game requires multiple playthroughs before you finally see its full scope. The gameplay is strong, and while the game does have a slight bit of jank, overall Nier: Automata is nothing if not one of the most interesting and thought-provoking games to come out in the last console generation.



Hopefully that list will give some fun stuff to keep you occupied for the weekend. Personally, I’m gonna chill on this couch and watch Lewis Hamilton do his thing this weekend. Also, if you’re looking for a show to watch I definitely recommend Formula One: Drive to Survive on Netflix. The new season just dropped and that shit is mad compelling.

Anyway, that does it for me! As always stay safe, wear a mask, get a vaccine if you can, and play more video games.

