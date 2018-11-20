Pose actress and activist Angelica Ross definitely understands the importance of community during the holiday season.



When she received an invite to attend the third annual Transgiving Holiday Festival hosted by The G.H.O.S.T. Project, she told The Root, “It’s so important to have events like Transgiving where we get our flowers while we’re living.”



And according to CEO and co-founder of The G.H.O.S.T. Project, Latravious Collins, that’s one of the reasons why Transgiving exists.



“People of trans experience are often tossed out in the street and not welcomed home for holidays,” she told The Root. “We want a space where that’s not even realistic. If you are in your transition and need to be uplifted and empowered, come to us.”



The Root attended this year’s celebration. Check it out in the video above.