In order to help people and students severely affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine during the last couple of weeks, Hampton University, along with other institutions, to help students continue their studies, according to a press release from Hampton University.

Advertisement

When the Russian invasion first began , videos on social media were shared of Black women and students struggling to leave the warzone as they tried to board trains that were taking white Ukrainian women and children to safety in other countries.

The historically Black university plans to invite 50 to 100 students on its campus this summer who have been conducting their studies in Ukraine.

University President William Harvey said during an interview that it does not matter what students are studying or what program they are enrolled in, students who are simply studying in Ukraine can come to their campus, everything from tuition, housing and meal plans will be completely covered, according to the Daily Press.

Ukrainian students who wish to stay at the university after the summer session is over have the option to stay at Hampton for the regular tuition and fees rates, according to the press release



More from the press release:

The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.

Advertisement

A committee was formed by university administrators to discuss some of the challenges that foreign students may face such as language barriers, immigration, transportation and vaccination issues, according to the Daily Press.

President Harvey also reached out to the U.S. ambassador of Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to see how the university can help.

Advertisement

A similar initiative was announced by the University of Chicago, which will allow students to study at the campus in Paris, France while offering online and in-person learning opportunities for students unable to study in Ukraine.