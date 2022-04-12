In order to assist students during the pandemic, Hampton University will erase all outstanding balances for the 2022 spring semester, according to Wavy TV 10. Last year, the school used the Federal Relief Act funds to pay off outstanding balances owed by undergraduate students from the spring semester.

Hampton also stated the university will not increase tuition, fees, and room and board for the 2022-2023 school year.

From Wavy TV 10r:

“In keeping with the University’s efforts to help our students, there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year,” said Dr Harvey. “In addition, on behalf of the University, I am pleased to announce that all outstanding balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased. We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

Hampton also issued a $200 scholarship for books to all students enrolled for the spring; the school also raised the minimum wage to $15, and gave a Christmas bonus to faculty and staff. Each student in the graduate class of 2020 and 2021 was given $500 for their student loans. In a letter sent last year, Hampton University President William R. Harvey acknowledged the pandemic hardships for students.