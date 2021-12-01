Halle Berrrryyyyyyy, Halle Berry!

Halle Berry, whose directorial debut Bruised just landed in the number one spot on Netflix, has inked a multi-picture deal with the streamer. Per Variety, this new agreement will continue to see Berry produce and star in multiple feature films.



“My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care,” Berry said of Netflix Head of Global Film Scott Stuber and co-CEO Ted Sarandos in a statement. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”



Stuber echoed similar sentiments, stat ing: “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together.”



According to the latest stats from Netflix, Bruised was the number one film in the U.S. in the week’s slot following its release, and landed the number two spot on the Top 10 Global Film List. As previously reported by The Root, the film tells the story of “a washed-up MMA fighter struggling for redemption as both an athlete and a mother. Jackie ‘Justice’ has been working multiple jobs and barely scraping by ever since losing an important match years ago. When her boyfriend, Desi manages to trick her into going to an underground fight, her passion for the sport is reignited. As Jackie prepares to go back to ‘the only thing she is good at,’ the son she once abandoned is dropped off at her doorstep. Confronted by her past choices and traumas, Jackie will have to fight to reclaim the two most meaningful things she has walked away from: 6-year-old Manny and an MMA title.”



Berry can be seen next in two upcoming films from the streamer: The Mothership, which she’s also executive producing, and Our Man From Jersey, starring opposite Mark Wahlberg. A third project, the sci-fi film Moonfall, is also slated to hit theaters on Feb. 4.



