Halle Berry Finally Addresses Those Rumors About Her Not Being Able to ‘Keep A Man’

Halle Berry has had absolutely enough of folks speaking down on her love life. And now she’s clapping back once and for all.

Speaking in a new interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday— where she was there to promote her newly created digital community, Respin, that focuses on perimenopause and menopause health and wellness— Berry took a moment to address the years-long criticism she’s faced. For the record, Berry has been in a loving relationship for the last five years with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

“I’ve heard people say ‘oh something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.’ Who’s to say I want to keep a man? I don’t want to keep the wrong man, I’m not crazy, right?” Berry began. “So when you find that you made a mistake, we all make mistakes. We have a right to say, ‘oh God, I made a mistake. Let me start again.’ We have a right to do that.”

Later on in the interview, when talking more about Respin, she recalled a shocking health moment she endured years ago when she was misdiagnosed by her gynecologist with a severe case of herpes. Describing how her vagina was so swollen she couldn’t relieve herself, Berry said she and Hunt visited the doctor to figure out what was going on. After receiving the initial diagnosis, she and Hunt engaged in what she called the “blame game” in an effort to try to figure out who could’ve given the disease to the other.

Thankfully, their discussions were cut short three days later when her doctor called her to tell her that she’d been wrongly diagnosed and that he actually wasn’t sure what was causing her pain and swelling. That moment, Berry said, was the impetus for her journey of learning more about perimenopause and how it can negatively impact women’s health.