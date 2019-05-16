The John Wick franchise is like a wet dream for lovers of action-adventure films. Director Chad Stahelski has built a world with umpteen highly choreographed fight scenes (I’d hate to be a stunt person in the film), a semi-solid storyline, guns and gallons of blood.

But, did y’all know that there’s a Migos song named after the films’ lead character? Yep, the trio composed a 2015 track actually called “John Wick.” Go figure.

In honor of the film’s release The Root sat down with Academy Award-winning queen Halle Berry, Keanu Reeves and John Wick 3 director Chad Stahelski to see if they can name the lyrics to Migos’ “John Wick.”

See the entire video above.

John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum is in theaters on Friday.