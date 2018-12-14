Graphic: iStock

If the gun-related deaths we write about started to give you broken-record vibes, it’s for a reason: recent reports indicate that gun deaths in the U.S. have reached an all-time high.



From CNN:

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died by guns last year, marking the highest number of gun deaths in decades, according to a new analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database. ...39,773 people died by guns in 2017, which is an increase of more than 10,000 deaths from the 28,874 in 1999. The age-adjusted rate of firearm deaths per 100,000 people rose from 10.3 per 100,000 in 1999 to 12 per 100,000 in 2017.... Firearm deaths in the data include gun deaths by homicide and suicide, unintentional deaths, deaths in war or legal interventions, and deaths that are undetermined.

Advertisement

When it comes to homicide deaths, black men were nearly 10 times as likely to be killed than white men—women, per trends, are less likely to shoot anyone or be shot across all demographics.

Unsurprisingly, the NRA has been riding it out with their standard bullshit (h/t CNN):



Advertisement

“The facts are clear: Gun control laws are not the answer. If we want to prevent more horrific acts of violence our leaders need to stop demonizing the men and women of the @ NRA and find solutions that will save lives.”

As of current, we have no earthly fucking idea what those solutions might be, but it looks like the NRA’s suggestion will be about as clear and robust as this business model:



Advertisement

IDK guys, we can figure something out—perhaps shooting each other more would help? Maybe they want us to shoot each other’s bullets out of the sky or learn to curve them like in Wanted or some shit. Maybe they plan to shoot suicide victims before they can shoot themselves. Maybe they’re proposing that armed black men will be less likely to be victims of homicides than unarmed ones (though obviously, police will find reasons to shoot them anyway!).



I guess they don’t mind the casualty count going up in the meantime. Surprise, surprise.