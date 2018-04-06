Photo: iStock

That’s a trick question of course. Basically, the whites are at it again, back at it with another “just pull yourself up by your bootstraps” story.

A recent poll published by YouGov on Wednesday (h/t Newsweek) showed that some 40 percent of white Americans think that black people are just not trying hard enough when it comes to succeeding and getting ahead.

In a segment titled “racial resentment” in the poll, YouGov prompted participants with the cue: “It’s really a matter of some people not trying hard enough; if Blacks would only try harder they could be just as well off as Whites. Do you agree or disagree with the following statements?”

In the racial breakdown, 40 percent of white respondents (19 percent strongly agree and 21 percent somewhat agree) believed that that was the case. This is compared to 18 percent of black respondents (5 percent strongly agree and 13 percent somewhat agree), 26 percent of Hispanic respondents (9 percent strongly agree and 17 percent somewhat agree) and 33 percent who identified as “Other” (20 percent strongly agree and 13 percent somewhat agree).

Overall, 35 percent of respondents agreed (16 percent “strongly,” 19 percent “somewhat”) with that statement. Twenty-eight percent neither agreed nor disagreed.

The question also showed a stark difference between party lines (who is surprised), with 59 percent of Republicans either strongly agreeing or somewhat agreeing compared to 22 percent of Democrats. To take it even deeper, back to the 2016 election to be precise, 66 percent of Donald Trump voters agreed on some level with the statement, as compared with a mere 14 percent of Hilary Clinton voters.

A similar pattern continued into another racial resentment prompt, which read: “Irish, Italian, Jewish, and many other minorities overcame prejudice and worked their way up. Blacks should do the same without any special favors. Do you agree or disagree with the following statements?”

Some 56 percent of white respondents agreed in some capacity (32 percent strongly agree and 24 percent somewhat agree), compared to 21 percent of black respondents who agreed ( 9 percent “strongly”, 12 percent “somewhat”), 46 percent of Hispanics (18 percent “strongly and 28 percent “somewhat”) and 43 percent “Other” (27 percent “strongly” and 16 percent “somewhat).

The voter breakdown is also similar, with 30 percent of Democrats agreeing in some capacity, while 76 percent of Republicans agreed. About 22 percent of Clinton voters agreed compared to 85 percent of Trump voters.

The YouGov survey interviewed 1,500 people, including 1246 registered voters, from April 1 through April 3. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points...and apparently, quite a few people who didn’t understand generational wealth versus the long-lasting impact of slavery and Jim Crow laws and how those effects bleed into our current day system.

A little research goes a long way, but perhaps for those who refuse to look under the dark belly of the beast, Martin Luther King Jr.’s explanation of the obstacles that are unique to the black experience is best.