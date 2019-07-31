Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

President Trump was up past his bedtime watching the debates Tuesday night. Yes, he was wearing pajamas with the feet attached and was snacking on his pre-dinner meal of goat’s blood and baked bat wings smothered in mayonnaise when he took offense to a question asked by CNN’s Don Lemon, one of the moderators of the Democratic debates in Detroit.



“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world.’ Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid) to understand that,” Trump tweeted.



“No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes—and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom,” he added. “Don’t hold your breath!”

Advertisement

In this case, “credibility” would be ignoring the president’s blatant racism and fluffing him up in spite of it, or basically everything that Fox News does. According to CNN, Lemon asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), about Trump voters who “prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry.”

Advertisement

“There are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren’t racist; they just wanted a better shake in the economy. And so I would appeal to them,” Klobuchar said. “But I don’t think anyone can justify what this president is doing. Little kids literally woke up this weekend, turned on the TV, and saw their president calling their city, the town of Baltimore, nothing more than a home for rats. And I can tell you, as your president, that will stop.”



From CNN:

Trump is under fire for his recent attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), whom he called a “brutal bully” and a “racist” while slamming the House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman’s Baltimore-area district as “rat and rodent infested.” The president also faced backlash in recent weeks for his comments about a group of minority progressive congresswomen, whom he told to “go back” to their home countries, even though all four are U.S. citizens.

Advertisement

Racist Trump insisted Tuesday that he is the “least racist person anywhere in the world,” and by anywhere in the world, he meant that he’s the most racist person in America—but surely someone, in say, Germany, has to be more racist than him.