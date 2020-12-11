GTFOH Trump Watch: You ’Bout to Go to Prison

Photo : Sarah Silbiger ( Getty Images )

If you’ve ever wondered why President Trump is fighting so hard to steal the election and remain in office, it’s because he knows that once he becomes a regular citizen again he’s going to prison. OK, maybe not directly to prison, but he’s going to have to answer for all the crooked shit he did before becoming president and he can’t do anything to stop it.



According to the New York Times, “state prosecutors in Manhattan have interviewed several employees of President Trump’s bank and insurance broker in recent weeks,” which proves that an investigation into Trump’s business dealings is ongoing and could possibly lead to criminal charges against the lame-duck president whose goose appears to be roasting.



From the Times:



The interviews with people who work for the lender, Deutsche Bank, and the insurance brokerage, Aon, are the latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons. It remains unclear whether the office of the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., will ultimately bring charges. The prosecutors have been fighting in court for more than a year to obtain Mr. Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, which they have called central to their investigation. The issue now rests with the Supreme Court. But lately, Mr. Vance’s office has stepped up its efforts, issuing new subpoenas and questioning witnesses, including some before a grand jury, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. The grand jury appears to be serving an investigative function, allowing prosecutors to authenticate documents and pursue other leads, rather than considering any charges.

The most glorious part of all of this is that once President Trump goes from being the dicktator in the White House to just being a regular old dick, he will no longer be protected by the office he once held. As such, the president has been looking to pardon anyone and everything around him in an attempt to stave off any potential charges. The problem is that the lame-duck president doesn’t seem to understand that these pardons (he’s reportedly offered to preemptively pardon his children and his wayward attorney Rona Giuliani) only apply to federal crimes, not state or local investigations.



The Times notes that the investigation into Trump’s skullduggery was when he was a private business owner.



So he’s about to lose his job and potentially be facing prison time.



Look at God.



The Electoral College Meets Monday. Who Knew?

Color me an idiot but I thought when you voted in a presidential election and once all of the votes were tallied, that determined the winner of the election. I had no idea that my vote had to go to college, and who is paying for that shit? Surely not I. I’m already drowning in student loan debt and don’t have money to pay for my vote to go to fucking college. Fuck that vote. He can get a job down at the post office like the rest of the Crocketts before him. If that vote would have paid attention in class like I told his ass, he could’ve gotten a scholarship. But oh no, that vote wanted to be a class clown and make everybody laugh and now…



Managing Editor Genetta Adams: Stephen, our votes don’t “go to college,” the electoral college meets Monday to make the vote official.



Me: So you saying he got a Pell Grant?



Genetta Adams has left the chat



Because Trump didn’t concede with his orange ass, the election hasn’t become official until the Electoral College makes it so. We only know all of this because the lame-duck president has been claiming all kinds of made-up foolishness and so now we have to wait until the Electoral College does its thing.

This piece from the Independent explains it perfectly.



The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president, to 232 votes for President Donald Trump. The spotlight on the process is even greater this year because Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud. That makes the meeting of the Electoral College another solid, undeniable step toward Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when Biden will be sworn in as president.

I know one thing, my vote better get his shit together before I put his ass out of my house.

