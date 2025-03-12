Gross! Don't Eat Before Reading What This Florida Couple Allegedly Used to Steal Beer

She wasn’t “suspect number two” for nothing: Two people have been arrested after allegedly using an unthinkable diversion to make off with stolen goods. According to TMZ, a Florida couple, who is now referred to as “Mr. Clean” and “Ms. Dookie” by authorities, has been charged with retail theft after this bizarre distraction.

Bakari Sellers CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Dangers of Trump's Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires

Here’s how it reportedly went down.

In December 2024, Nikevee Curry and Tina Joyce allegedly made off with a cart full of goods from a Family Dollar store in Mulberry, Fla.

Advertisement

The duo allegedly loaded up a cart with cleaning supplies and beer, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. But before leaving the store, Joyce, 57, reportedly defecated on the store’s floor — intentionally — to serve as a stinky distraction to store employees.

Advertisement

While an associate cleaned up the mess, that’s when Curry, 36, allegedly walked out with unpaid goodies, including piles of Gain, Tide, Clorox products and beer. Per law enforcement, the duo hopped in a white Ford van and drove off. They were later identified after police investigated with tips from the community.

Advertisement

“The floor was her restroom. And an employee had to clean that...stuff up. We....kid you not,” the Polk County Sheriff said in a tweet on Jan. 9 along with footage after the incident.

Advertisement

TMZ reported that Curry was already in police custody for an unrelated battery investigation. After Curry was shown surveillance footage from the incident, he reportedly admitted to his involvement. His counterpart Joyce, the one who pooped on the floor, has been convicted over a dozen times for theft. It’s unknown if this is the first time she used a bowel movement during a crime.

“The suspects were a man and a woman, and they played different roles as they conspired in their retail theft,” Sheriff Grady Judd said, per the New York Post. “Very different roles.”

Advertisement

“And now yall in some deep s**t,” wrote one Instagram user under The Neighborhood Talk’s post of the incident. “So yall coudn’t steal the regular way,” another asked, while a third social media user demanded to know “how you even find someone willing to poop on command tho?”

“Operation Poop & Scoop,” a fourth penned, while a fifth person wrote how they “seen the header & said they gotta be from Florida and sure enough … they are,” with a laughing emoji. Another follower teased: “Ice Spice has 24 hours to respond.”