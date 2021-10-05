Right on the heels of the recently released Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, it’s just been announced that Rihanna’s luxury, lingerie and loungewear brand will be getting the brick-and-mortar treatment very soon. And by soon, we mean next year!

The aforementioned news was revealed by Savage X Fenty’s co-president and chief merchandising and design officer Christiane Pendarvis during an interview for Bloomberg’s Black in Focus Twitter series.

“Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022,” Pendarvis explained, adding that the stores will be standalones as opposed to a “store within a store.”

She continued, “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union]. Seeing the imprint that she’s [Rihanna] had, and the businesses and categories that she’s chosen to build brands in, it indicates there’s opportunity to take what she’s created and her approach probably more broadly across other categories.”

While Pendarvis declined to go into specifics about what those other categories could be, I think it’s pretty safe to say that that Rihanna Savage X Fenty reign won’t be letting up anytime soon.

Speaking of not letting up, it appears Rih has finally decided to silence those of us who’ve been persistently yet patiently waiting on her forthcoming R9 album to hit the radio waves.

Speaking to the AP during her Savage X Fenty show, Rih gave us a glimpse of sorts of what we can expect from her musically when the time finally comes:

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion, you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way.”

OK, girl. I’ll believe it when I hear it, I guess but I won’t hold my breath.