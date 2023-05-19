I don’t know about y’all but I’m outside his summer! The best part of summer, besides showing off our summer bodies, is the great weather and events that go on throughout New York City. The Governors Ball Music Festival became the new kid on the block when it made its debut in 2011 as a one-day festival and quickly grew to a three-day, multi-stage event.

Previously hosted at Citi Field and Randall’s Island, it’s relocating to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 giving festival goers plenty of space to spread out on grassy lawns and enjoy the vibes. I’m sure you still want to know, “Why this is worth the money?” The answer is simple: THE LINEUP IS EPIC, great food, and after party event. For the amount of money you would spend to see each of these artists individually you could probably cover someone’s rent in NYC.

How much is a Governors Ball Music Festival ticket?

According to the Governors Ball website a 3-Day General Admissions ticket for Gov Ball is currently $379.00 and includes “60+ bands across 3 stages in NYC’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park, great sight lines throughout the venue, access to gourmet food from some of NYC’s best establishments, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, craft beer, wine, and cocktails in all 21+ areas, free water stations throughout the festival with unlimited refills, and access to festival activities, activations, and art installations galore.” Now let’s say you only have eyes on one day, there is a single-day general admission ticket offered priced at $169.00 and comes with the same great amenities for that day of the festival.





What are the food and drinks at Governors Ball?

While we are all going to the festival to hear great artists perform and vibe out, folks gotta eat too! Kudos have to be given to Governors Ball this year as they have assembled a vast assortment of multiple food and drink choices available throughout the festival. From pizza, tacos, and lobster rolls to doughnuts, ice cream, and cookies, you name it they will probably have it, not to mention vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free options as well. And while all of those food options are great, we can’t forget the signature drinks. Whether you drink dark, light, wine, or beer the choices are there for everyone including; BACARDÍ “Gov Ball Punch”, TITO’S VODKA Sparkling Lemonade”, Espolòn Margarita, D’USSÉ Lemonade, and of course Bud-Light.

What is “Governors Ball After Dark” 2023?

Gov Ball recently announced an additional series of artist performances and events in collaboration with Bud Light called “Governors Ball After Dark”. These special performances take place at different locations within Manhattan and Brooklyn surrounding the festival weekend. One of the most anticipated sets features an intimate event with Metro Boomin (Presented by Budweiser) at Schimanski. Other appearances include late-night sets from Sofi Tukker, Black Midi, KayCyy, Phony Ppl, and more on that night. Tickets for Gov Ball After Dark are on sale now via GovBall.com.