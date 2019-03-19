Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

The Republican equivalent of a thirst trap has filed a lawsuit. A lawsuit for a member of the Grand Ole Party is like a male IG model posting a shirtless sweatpants photo next to an eggplant or a flat tummy tea fashion nova temptress yoga posing in boy shorts.



So when your Republican and Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano calls you out for thirst trapping, it’s time to be a bit embarrassed.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter and parody Twitter accounts because...well who fucking knows because it’s Devin Nunes, who at this point acts like a dog and would allow Trump to walk him on a leash if that would get him closer to the president.

The Daily Beast notes that in addition to Twitter, the suit also includes political consultant Liz Mair, alleging that the defendants engaged in “negligence, defamation per se, insulting words, and civil conspiracy.”

From the Daily Beast:

In the suit, Nunes accuses Twitter of having a “political agenda” by allowing two anonymous accounts—“Devin Nunes’ Mom” (@DevinNunesMom) and “Devin Nunes’ Cow” (@DevinCow)—and Mair to attack, defame, and demean him. The suit alleges the two Twitter accounts “engaged in a vicious defamation campaign against Nunes that lasted over a year,” and claims Mair “relentlessly smeared and defamed” the lawmaker by “filming stunts” at his D.C. office, accusing him of “multiple crimes,” and “filing fraudulent ethics complaints” against him. The lawsuit also claims Twitter shadow-banned Nunes, which “restrict[ed] his free speech” and “amplif[ied] the abusive and hateful content” the Twitter accounts and Mair were posting. In addition, Nunes requested the court to order Twitter to reveal the identities of the anonymous accounts and to suspend @DevinNunesMom, @DevinCow, and Liz Mair.

When asked about the lawsuit Tuesday, Napolitano summarily dismissed Rep. Nunes’ suit, calling it “novel litigation” that could backfire as “courts don’t like to be used to make political statements,” The Daily Beast reports.

“Usually when public officials sue because of what somebody said or didn’t say about them, they lose,” he added. “The theory being they have as big a megaphone as the person they claim has harmed them.”



Napolitano added that Twitter is a private company that isn’t regulated by the First Amendment, and he wondered whether Nunes was just looking for love in all the wrong places and trying to make a statement.

I hope that Nunes is at least getting a bag for his thirst trapping and is willing to post coupon codes for reduced prices on khakis and tiki torches to his IG so his followers can benefit.