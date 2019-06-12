Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

So I do this thing with my wife where I say how I feel by claiming someone else said it.



Example: Some would argue that my cooking is better than yours.

Or: I’ve had plenty of people come to me to congratulate me on how I folded the bed sheets.

I learned this from Donald Trump. If you claim that a lot of people said something then you aren’t attributing it to anyone who can be questioned and, therefore, it becomes hard to prove that you’re making it up. Also, and more importantly, you get to say how you really feel without any of the blowback.

So I want to make this clear: Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) didn’t call the president’s supporters “racists” or “just plain dumb”; one of her constituents did.

“Many who support the president’s administration are either racists, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb,” said the letter that Fudge read on the House floor on Tuesday, the Hill reports.

“Remarks and debate may not engage in personalities towards the president, including by repeating remarks made elsewhere that would be improper if spoken in the member’s own words,” said Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) after Fudge’s remarks.

Fudge then asked Veasey “What is a personality?” according to a C-SPAN video of the incident.

“Are we in order here or what are we doing?” Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) chimed in.

Fudge noted that she was “talking to the speaker.”

“No, you’re out of order,” the Indiana congressman responded.

Veasey called the House to order, after which Bucshon again said, “You’re out of order.”

“And so are you,” Fudge said as she returned to her seat.

Mic drop.



And thus Fudge’s work here is done.