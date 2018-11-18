Photo: iStock

From tying her shoe strings together, to grabbing the controller while she wasn’t looking and entering the Contra Code, we all know governor-elect Brian Kemp went to great lengths to steal the spoils of victory from Georgia’s should-be governor Stacey Abrams.

But apparently there’s plenty of outrage on the other side of the fence too—as John Weaver, a political strategist for former president George H.W. Bush and a presidential campaign adviser to John McCain, poured up some Thug Passion before hopping on the mic to tear Biggie The Notorious K.E.M.P. a new one.

“This hack @BrianKempGA is the next ‘governor*’ of Georgia,” he unloaded on Twitter, while sneering into the camera and pointing at his Thug Life tattoo. “But he cheated & undermined democracy every step of the way. @staceyabrams should be governor, but isn’t due to actions that can’t be tolerated. She has a bright future. We need a new, enforceable Voting Rights Act. Now!”

Kemp was deemed the victor in Georgia’s gubernatorial race after Abrams acknowledged on Friday that she didn’t have enough votes to close the gap on his nearly 59,000 vote lead. Probably because Kemp is a cheating bastard who deployed all types of voter suppression tactics to seize his victory.

Advertisement

Reports of machine malfunctions (with Snellville machines in particular mysteriously missing their power cords) and usually long lines at the polls were rampant. And of course there was that whole 53,000 voter registration applications put on hold thing that the Associated Press reported in early October.

So shoutout to Weaver for calling it what it is. Can’t wait for the mixtape.