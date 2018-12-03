Photo: Jacquelyn Smith (Baltimore Police)

Jacquelyn Smith, 52, was a passenger in a car with her family when she saw a homeless woman reportedly holding a cardboard sign in one hand stating: “Please Help me feed my Baby” on a Baltimore street. The homeless woman was holding what appeared to be a baby wrapped in a blanket with the other hand.

Like decent human beings, Smith’s family pulled over to help.



After Smith handed the woman some money, a man reportedly approached the vehicle thanking the family. Once he was close enough to the car, the man, who was reportedly black, “reached in to grab the female victim’s wallet when a struggle ensued.”

“The male suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso before fleeing the area on foot with the female suspect who was holding the sign,” the police statement said, HuffPost reports.

Smith was rushed to a local hospital where doctor’s were unable to save her. Police are looking for a man who appears to be in his 30s, around 6 feet tall and with a goatee. The female suspect is also black and could be in her 20s, cops said, The New York Post reports.

A friend of Smith’s, who didn’t want to be identified, told the Post that nothing about the stabbing sounds right.

“It just don’t sound right to me. It just don’t sound right, it really doesn’t,” one friend said. “But if it did, I can see her doing that. Going in her purse and giving someone some money. Because she’s the type of person who would do that for anybody.”