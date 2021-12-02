William R. Bryan, the man who brought national attention to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery by recording it, was found guilty of three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Sounds like a lot of jail time to me.



Despite Bryan’s guilty conviction, he still had supporters coming out of the woodworks willing to put their money into raising funds for his appeal per the report from NBC News.



GoFundMe put an end to all of that.



According to NBC News, a spokesperson for the crowdfunding platform said they removed the fundraisers for Bryan before any money was put into them.



From NBC News:

“GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime,” the spokesperson said. The campaign, started by Bryan’s fiancée, Amy Elrod, had a goal of $300,000. Elrod did not immediately return requests for an interview. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, said Thursday: “The right to counsel, a guarantee enshrined in our Constitution, means little if ordinary people like Roddie Bryan cannot raise funds for their defense — and that includes the right to raise funds for appeal.” He said the “cancellation of legitimate online efforts to raise funds” for Bryan “is simply the latest manifestation of a woke left mob mentality that relentlessly seeks to undermine the institutions of our government.”

Nah. It just is not right to raise funds for a guy who was recording his two buddies murdering a Black man while he was taking a jog.

Gough’s attorney isn’t happy about it and put out a statement on Facebook slamming GoFundMe for taking down the fundraiser.

As a result, they set up an account with Spotfund. But, that account was also removed according to NBC News.