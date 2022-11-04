One of the platforms on which Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin ran his campaign was the platform of Critical Race Theory fear. However, the “tipline used to catch CRT teachings” has been so unsuccessful that it has been shut down, as USA Today notes.

This is, fresh off of Youngkin’s gubernatorial election win. In January, Youngkin set up a hotline for parents to “report any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated” or if schools are participating in “inherently divisive practices.”

Again, it is rare for Critical Race Theory to be taught in any school below college courses. Not only did the hotline fail at what it’s intention, but also parents called the line mostly to speak about special education violations, to express concerns about academics, and to praise teachers.

“The help education email was deactivated in September, as it had received little-to-no volume during that time,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement.



For instance, USA Today found that one parent sent roughly 160 emails to the tip line speaking about multiple requests from parents asking for special education services being denied.



“My primary purpose was to raise the issue of how the governor failed us,” Kandise Lucas told USA Today. “He won an election on how parents matter; parents voted for him because he validated their voice. And we learn now, 10 months into his tenure, that we don’t really matter.”

Former teacher Sheila Jones tried to use the tipline as a means to praise teachers for working through the uncertainty. She soon included the Virginia Department of Education in her notes because she received no response from the intended office.

“I have written a tip a day for the past 34 days about 36 outstanding teachers in Virginia,” she began one March note. “I have received no response from your office (not even an auto-reply from your tip line).” “While none of the teachers chose the profession for the money, fair compensation and respect are not too much to ask,” Jones closed one email to Youngkin. “I hope this tip is helpful to your office.”

Although the tip line is gone, parents would still like to be able to reach the governor’s office for ways to speak out about education.