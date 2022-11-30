All aboard, folks! The life and illustrious career of legendary singer Gladys Knight will be coming to a small screen near us soon.

Per Deadline, the scripted mini-series will come from Cineflix and produced under Knight’s Empress of Soul Productions banner. Both her personal life and professional life are fair game, with early talks suggesting that the series could take the shape similar to Netflix’s The Crown, by revolving around different time periods.

In a statement regarding the news, Knight shared: “At the age of 78, most people in my industry have retired, but I’m just getting started. All my life I’ve been able to sing my stories. I can now use this opportunity to show the meaning behind the words. Our partnership with Cineflix, sharing my life story, will allow me to leave a legacy of hard work and dedication. That alone is greater than any award I could ever receive. It’s important to leave large footprints that go in the right direction. That’s why Empress of Soul Productions was founded.”

J.C. Mills, President and Head of Content at Cineflix Productions further added, “Gladys is a legend and true icon; her creative ambition and artistry is unmatched. With over five decades across music, film, TV, and humanitarian efforts, her life is a beautiful mosaic that we are honored to tell.”



I don’t know about you, but I’ll absolutely be glued to my chair when this series airs. Gladys Knight is a true icon in every sense of the word and if her Verzuz battle with Patti Labelle last year is any indication, I know this show will have plenty of can’t-miss stories. Let’s go, Auntie!