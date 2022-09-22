The House select committee, which is investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection, unanimously agreed to interview Ginni Thomas. The wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will answer questions about the messages she sent to then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows before January 6 about overturning the election.

Her attorney, Mark Paoletta, originally turned down the request for Thomas to be interviewed by the committee in late June. According to a letter obtained by The New York Times, he claimed: “I do not believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with Mrs. Thomas.”

Now, he has corroborated her participation in a statement:

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee. As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.



Not only does the panel have the texts between Thomas and Meadows, but they are also in possession of emails from Thomas to officials in numerous states about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. She reached out to 29 Arizona state lawmakers in November and December 2020, encouraging them to ignore Biden’s win by popular-vote and “choose” their own presidential electors.

Thomas also emailed Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin, asking them to do the same. Her behavior led onlookers, which consisted of everyone from lawmakers to legal experts, to wonder if Clarence Thomas should remove himself from any cases related to causes on which his wife had been a part of.