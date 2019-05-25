With Pride season soon upon us, we’ll soon be inundated with rainbow apparel and items from brands falling over themselves to remind us all how inclusive and woke they all are.

Every once in a while, however, a brand gives us something genuinely heartwarming and good.

In the latest ad from Gillette, posted to the brand’s Facebook on Thursday, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a trans teen from Canada, is shaving for the first time with his dad nearby.

Take a look at the ad—and the joy on Brown’s face—and try to keep it together.

Kudos to Gillette for hitting the nail on the head here.

Here’s how Brown described the shoot, from a Facebook post.

I shot this ad for Gillette and wanted to include my father, who has been one of my greatest supporters throughout my transition, encouraging me to be confident and live authentically as my best self.



With the help of Gillette, I was able to share an important milestone in every man’s life with my father.



This moment overwhelmed me during filming and again today seeing the ad since it’s been launched. I’m keenly aware of how blessed I am to be able to exist in this world being supported by my family in ways that all too often many of my trans brother, sisters, and siblings who exist outside the binary are not always as fortunate.



I am confident that this ad will encourage many of my trans siblings and fill them with the knowledge that our existence in this world can be filled with the love and support we deserve.



Be good to yourselves. Love yourselves. And know that when you greet the world with love, it can and will love you back, often in the places you least expect.



I love you greatly.



#MyBestSelf

Advertisement

Gillette’s ad is part of a larger marketing campaign highlighting the diverse faces of masculinity. They nailed this one.