Dust off your WD-40, folks, because “The Maxwell Challenge” has officially hit the internet! If you don’t know what I’m talking about, then allow me to explain.

Over the last few days, a viral video of singer-songwriter Maxwell Thee Stallion has been making the rounds on social media, thanks in large part to his incredulous dance skills that prove him to be the most limber among us all . See for yourself:

Whew, chile! What are his knees made of? V ibranium?! Anyway, due to the fact that the nearly 50-year-old singer was getting low like that, he became fodder for jokes online with many wondering why he was getting down so hard given the medium tempo of the song.

But like with any good plot twist in a story, the “Lake By the Ocean” singer had the last laugh and addressed some of the chatter on Tuesday, writing in a tweet:

“Y’all wanna laugh but your knees ain’t built like that. This the Maxwell Challenge,” he penned. When he reposted the tweet on his official Instagram, several celebs hopped in the comments to affirm the Urban Hang Suite singer and share that they’d be participating in the challenge.

“They WISH they could,” said Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson.

“I’m accepting the Maxwell challenge!” Black-ish star Anthony Anderson wrote.

Holly Robinson Peete hilariously added, “I dropped down but then my kneecaps snapped off and rolled down the hill.”

I know that’s right, you tell’em fave! By now, y’all should know how I feel about Maxwell. I famously got into a fun spat with two Very Smart Brothas about him last year. Despite that fact though—I, for one, will not be participating in #TheMaxwellChallenge. The reason why is because, even though I can get down there and make something shake like Max, it’ll be until next Christmas before I get back up again. And that’s just something I don’t feel like dealing with.

But for those of you who do decide to partake, please remember to use the hashtag. Happy dancing!