One Arizona teen received, quite literally, a shock after his mother allegedly woke him up for Easter church service using a stun gun.

ABC News reports that Sharron Dobbins, 40, was arrested after she “contact-tased her teenage son in the leg,” in order to wake him up, Phoenix police said.

The overzealous mother, quite unabashedly, admits she was holding a Taser and flashing its lights, although she refutes using the weapon on her son.

“I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ day!’” Dobbins told ABC affiliate KNXV. “I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not Tase my son.”

However, Phoenix police said that they found two marks on the teen’s leg when they took Dobbins into custody.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police.’ I said, ‘You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call,’” Dobbins told KNXV. “Police were on the phone, and I told the dispatcher, I told her, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.’”

Instead of going to church with her son as planned, Dobbins spent 12 hours in jail.

“Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting,” she said. Her son, in the meantime, has been removed from the home and is staying with relatives.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” the mother added.