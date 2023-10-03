Get Ready to Say Goodbye to Spooky Season Because Mariah Carey Is Coming!

While folks may be gearing up to dress as ghost, ghouls, goblins and everything else in between in celebration of Halloween (or as I like to call it: Spooky Season), Mariah Carey is seemingly already counting down the days until Christmas.
In fact, she’s so ready for the most wonderful time of the year that she’s announced an official Merry Christmas One and All Tour, slated to begin in November.
“Yes the actual defrosting has begun,” she wrote in part on X/Twitter.
The tour will be short and sweet, much like the holiday season sadly, only encompassing 13 tour dates. But those who are able to get their hands on tickets are surely in for a treat as the “Queen of Christmas” never shies away from putting on a show. Need I remind you of her highly entertaining and sentimental 2020 AppleTV+ special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, that featured both Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande? Or what about last year’s CBS special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All?
See? Whether you’re watching her belt our “Carol of the Bells” in-person or from the comfort of your own couch, seeing Carey usher in the Christmas spirit is an experience you don’t want to miss out on. And if you’re anything like me, it’s just one additional thing to look forward to to help kick off the most wonderful time of the year.
Presale tickets for Merry Christmas One and All Tour will be available on Oct. 4 with general tix opening up to the public on Oct. 6. Merry almost Christmas everyone! See tour stops below:
Wed, Nov. 15: Highland, CA at Yaamava Casino
Fri, Nov. 17: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl
Tue, Nov. 21: Denver, CO at Ball Arena
Fri, Nov 24: Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
Mon, Nov 27: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
Wed, Nov 29: Montreal, QC at Centre Bell
Fri, Dec 01: Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
Sun, Dec 03: Chicago, IL at United Center
Tue, Dec 05: Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
Mon, Dec 11: Boston, MA at TD Garden
Wed, Dec 13: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
Fri, Dec 15: Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
Sun, Dec 17: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden