Get Ready to Say Goodbye to Spooky Season Because Mariah Carey Is Coming!

While folks may be gearing up to dress as ghost, ghouls, goblins and everything else in between in celebration of Halloween (or as I like to call it: S pooky Se ason), Mariah Carey is seemingly already counting down the days until Christmas.

In fact, she’s so ready for the most wonderful time of the year that she’s announced an official Merry Christmas One and All Tour, slated to begin in November.

Advertisement

“Yes the actual defrosting has begun,” she wrote in part on X/Twitter.

Advertisement Advertisement

The tour will be short and sweet, much like the holiday season sadly, only encompassing 13 tour dates. But those who are able to get their hands on tickets are surely in for a treat as the “Queen of Christmas” never shies away from putting on a show. Need I remind you of her highly entertaining and sentimental 2020 AppleTV+ special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, that featured both Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande? Or what about last year’s CBS special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All?

See? Whether you’re watching her belt our “Carol of the Bells” in-person or from the comfort of your own couch, seeing Carey usher in the Christmas spirit is an experience you don’t want to miss out on. And if you’re anything like me, it’s just one additional thing to look forward to to help kick off the most wonderful time of the year.

Advertisement

Presale tickets for Merry Christmas One and All Tour will be available on Oct. 4 with general tix opening up to the public on Oct. 6. Merry almost Christmas everyone! See tour stops below:

Wed, Nov. 15: Highland, CA at Yaamava Casino

Fri, Nov. 17: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

Tue, Nov. 21: Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Fri, Nov 24: Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Mon, Nov 27: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Wed, Nov 29: Montreal, QC at Centre Bell

Fri, Dec 01: Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Sun, Dec 03: Chicago, IL at United Center

Tue, Dec 05: Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

Mon, Dec 11: Boston, MA at TD Garden

Wed, Dec 13: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Fri, Dec 15: Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

Sun, Dec 17: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden