Cue the theme song, and hang the stockings with care. The Family Matters cast is reuniting for a holiday special and I am already in my reindeer jammies with the Tevo set (does anybody have Tevo, anymore?) And ok, so maybe it’s not the full cast, but how could you go wrong with Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton back on screen together?

Directed by LaVern Whitt, “A Family Matters Christmas” centers around three feuding siblings in a newly blended household who are visited by Alternis, the “forgotten Christmas spirit.” In a seasonal version of Freaky Friday, the siblings swap bodies, but must race against the clock to get back to themselves.

Williams, who gave us 90s baddie realness shared in a statement, “Working with JoMarie again is such a pleasure, and I could not wait to rekindle the spark and warmth that millions have come to love.”

While JoMarie Payton played Williams’ onscreen mother throughout the classic series, her real life mother, Peggy Williams wrote the “A Family Matters Christmas” script.

“When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I’ve learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win,” the writer shared.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films—the team backing the project—stated, “A labor of love, both behind and on-screen, makes this a delightful and special holiday film for the entire family. The three generations involved and reuniting some favorites from TV history make it that much more meaningful. It is a film that everyone needs heading into the holidays this year!”



A Family Matters Christmas will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 8. Will you be watching? You can check out the trailer here.