The death of Timothy Cunningham, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee who went missing in early February only for his body to be found in the Chattahoochee River in early April, has been determined to be a suicide by drowning, the Fulton County, Ga., medical examiner revealed.

As CBS 46 reports, the medical examiner noted that the autopsy report has still not been concluded, however, the cause and manner of death were released earlier this week.

Cunningham was last seen Feb 12., leaving his job at the CDC in Atlanta after telling co-workers he wasn’t feeling well and would continue to work from home.

There have since been conflicting reports about what exactly happened to Cunningham on the last day the epidemiologist who worked in the chronic disease unit was seen.

There had been reports that he was disappointed that he would not get a promotion and had been told why the day he went missing. However, the CDC retracted an earlier statement given to police about Cunningham’s lack of promotion, insisting that he had, in fact, been promoted.

However, shortly after the discovery of his body, officials said that they found no signs of foul play in his death. The medical examiner noted at the time that the condition in which Cunningham’s body was found was “consistent” with having been in the river since he went missing back in February.