Photo: Alyssa Pointer (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

After 35 years of evading justice, a white Georgia man will spend life in prison for the murder of a black man.



On Tuesday Frank Gebhart, now 60, was convicted of murder in the 1983 murder of Timothy Coggins. Witnesses say Coggins was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck for dating a white woman, according to the SF Chronicle.

The case remained unsolved for years, but last year there was a break in the case after a new witness came forward. Five people, including Gebhart, were subsequently arrested. And on Tuesday, after six hours of deliberation, the jury returned the verdict. A judge immediately sentenced Gebhart to live in prison (plus 20 years) according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Hopefully, sir, you have stabbed your last victim,” Judge Fletcher Sams said as he sentenced Gebhardt.



According to witnesses, Gebhardt and his brother-in-law, Bill Moore Sr., stabbed Coggins and dragged him to a rural road in Spalding County on Oct. 5, 1983. Moore is still awaiting trial in the case.

But finally, justice was served for a black man, at least in Gebhardt’s case, even though it took 35 years.