Frank Gebhardt enters the courtroom during his murder trial in front of Spalding County Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams at the Spalding County Courthouse, Friday, June 22, 2018 in Griffin, Ga. Gebhardt is charged with murder in what Georgia prosecutors describe as the racist slaying of a black man in 1983
Photo: Alyssa Pointer (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

After 35 years of evading justice, a white Georgia man will spend life in prison for the murder of a black man.

On Tuesday Frank Gebhart, now 60, was convicted of murder in the 1983 murder of Timothy Coggins. Witnesses say Coggins was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck for dating a white woman, according to the SF Chronicle.

The case remained unsolved for years, but last year there was a break in the case after a new witness came forward. Five people, including Gebhart, were subsequently arrested. And on Tuesday, after six hours of deliberation, the jury returned the verdict. A judge immediately sentenced Gebhart to live in prison (plus 20 years) according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Hopefully, sir, you have stabbed your last victim,” Judge Fletcher Sams said as he sentenced Gebhardt.

According to witnesses, Gebhardt and his brother-in-law, Bill Moore Sr., stabbed Coggins and dragged him to a rural road in Spalding County on Oct. 5, 1983. Moore is still awaiting trial in the case.

But finally, justice was served for a black man, at least in Gebhardt’s case, even though it took 35 years.