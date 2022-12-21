General Hospital fans are mourning the loss of one of the show’s most beloved actors. Sonya Eddy, who played the tough, yet caring nurse Epiphany Johnson, has passed away at the age of 55. According to TMZ, the actress passed away on Monday after suffering from an “uncontainable” infection post-surgery.



Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer shared the news about her close friend on Instagram, writing, “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her.”

In addition to her work on General Hospital, Eddy also made memorable guest appearances on several TV series including Seinfeld, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and most recently the Samuel L. Jackson limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Eddy was a real-life vocational nurse, which made her frequent portrayals of health care workers authentic and special. GH fans loved her because Epiphany was the one person in Port Charles who was immune to all the drama and shenanigans. She didn’t care if you were a Corinthos, Cassadine or Quartermaine, once you stepped foot in her hospital, you were playing by her rules. She also gifted viewers with her beautiful voice during performances on the show’s annual Nurses Ball. Her character is one that will truly be missed and I hope General Hospital has a tribute planned. The long-running daytime drama’s executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted about Eddy’s impact on the series.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” Valentini wrote. “I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

As news of Eddy’s passing made its way to social media, fans, friends and colleagues offered their condolences and remembrances of the actress.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown celebrated all the love for Eddy, tweeting, “She was so beloved. I know she’s smiling in heaven seeing this outpouring of love in her honor. You deserve this, sis!”

Longtime General Hospital star Kin Shriner, who plays Scott Baldwin, wrote, “R.I.P. Sonya u will be so missed . What a sense of humor she had . So sad . @GeneralHospital will never be the same.”

“Her laugh, her smile, her humor and the best hugs.. I miss her already..,” tweeted GH co-star Lisa LoCicero.

Former General Hospital star Steve Burton remembered his frequent scene partner on Instagram, writing, “At a loss for words. Devastated. @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest. We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun. I cherished our on screen relationship but our off screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits. There was not a time we did not laugh. Sonya always made me laugh and she would never let me pass without a big hug..Sonya, (I hate using was) is an incredible LIGHT. She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed. Prayers and love to her family. Fly to the Angels, Sonya. I know the Good Lord has you. Love you.”

Personally, I will always remember Eddy for the years of smiles and joy she brought into my life as Epiphany, and I will never forget how much it meant to see a beautiful, confident Black woman on my television almost every day.