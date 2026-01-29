Garcelle Beauvais Breaks Her Silence About Terrifying Police Swatting Incident

The last thing you’d expect to happen when home alone is to get a surprise visit from the police to get a gunman off of your property, but that’s exactly what happened to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Garcelle Beauvais. Now, she’s breaking her silence about the terrifying experience.

If you hadn’t seen the headlines over the weekend, Beauvais was chilling at her Los Angeles home when a swarm of cops showed up at her door, responding to a call from someone who claimed to be her ex, according to TMZ. On the call, the phony ex reportedly told police he was armed with a shotgun at Beauvais’ home.

However, when the police arrived in droves, Beauvais did not understand why they were there, as there was no active shooter at her house. The call was then determined to be an incredibly cruel and illegal prank called “swatting,” per TMZ.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, swatting is when someone places a fake emergency call to responders to cause chaos, provoke an immediate response and, at times, can result in violence. A person convicted of swatting could face multiple federal and state charges, leading to prison time or major fines.

Beauvais spoke to TMZ about being the sole witness to the scary invasion of her property. “I’m working at getting more stable because it was really scary and something that you just can’t imagine,” she said.

“The Jamie Foxx Show” actress added that, “It’s a horrible thing to have to go through, and the fact that someone can do that to you by just making a phone call. I’m just grateful that my family wasn’t there and I was the only one home.”

Beauvais has three sons: Oliver Saunders, 32, and her twin boys, Jax and Jaid Nilon, 18. Her wave of gratitude that her family wasn’t home may come from the fact that Beauvais, along with her twin boys and their friends, had almost been the victims of another swatting incident that happened at her beach house last summer.

In an October 2025 interview on the Sirius XM show, Radio Andy’s Smith Sisters Live, Beauvais recounted having FBI cars in front of her beach house just after she and 11 teenagers had left the property.

“I had them [her sons and their friends] from Thursday on, so by Saturday afternoon, I’m like, you know what everybody’s gotta go. So I’m like, we’re packing up, we’re all going home. So we get back to our house, and my phone is blowing up,” she said. “It’s my neighbor, and she goes, ‘Our street is shut down, and there are FBI cars in front of your house.’”

She then added that the FBI was asking for her phone number and that no one in the neighborhood was allowed to go outside. Keeping her updated on the situation, her neighbor rang again and told Beauvais her beach home had been swatted 20 minutes later.

“I don’t know why, and I didn’t even know what that was, so I called Jaid (her son), and he’s like, ‘Mom, they do it to YouTubers or streamers where somebody calls and says there’s something crazy at your house, so FBI shows up.’ I have video of rifles with lights on them,” the actress recalled.

This may not have been the first time Beauvais was the victim of swatting, but hopefully it’s the last. Just like she was grateful that she was home alone this time, she added in her October interview that “God is amazing” that she, her sons and their friends had not been at her beach house when it happened.