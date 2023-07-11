Gabby Thomas Replaces Sha’Carri Richardson With Best Time in the World for 200m

On Sunday night, Gabby Thomas held off Sha’Carri Richardson with the best time in the world in 2023 as she won the women’s 200 meters at the U.S. track and field championships.

Thomas finished the race in 21.60 seconds. Richardson came in second while Kayla White placed third. Last season, 26-year-old Thomas was struggling with the aftermath of a hamstring injury. She decided to forgo the 100 earlier this weekend to focus on the 200, which proved fruitful.

Advertisement

“This one is really sweet. Coming from the injury is just so emotionally and mentally grueling, you just don’t know what to expect. You’re kind of off your game a little bit,” Thomas said on the heels of her victory. “Your confidence is a little shot. So for me to come back and train really hard, work hard all season to be at this really competitive meet is amazing.”

On Friday, Richardson, 23, was victorious in the 100. Just two years ago, Richardson was forced to give up her national title in the 100 after she tested positive for marijuana. That particular win allowed her to qualify in both sprint events for worlds next month in Budapest, Hungary.

Advertisement Advertisement

There were other finals on Sunday as well. Nia Akins defeated Raevyn Rogers in the women’s 800. World hammer throw champion Brooke Andersen placed first at nationals while DeAnna Price, the 2019 world hammer throw champion, came in second.

In addition, Olympic and world pole vault champion Katie Moon won as did Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman. In the fiercely competitive men’s 800 race, Bryce Hoppel placed first.